Analyst Programmer

INTRODUCTIONAnalyse Integration & Middleware requirements, design, implement and support technical systems. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS• 3 year IT Diploma• Specific analysis, integration and development skills• Project management methodology• Relevant business process context knowledge• Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools• Great technical skills and programming ability TECHNICAL• Programming experience in Java or Python (or any modern programming languages)• Must be comfortable and understand OO, SOA and API concepts• Able to develop SOAP- and REST API’s using XML and JSON formats• Preferable:

o Middleware & Interation technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ

o Cloud-based technologies and platforms (AWS, Azure, Lamda functions, serverless computing, etc.)

o Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.

o API management platforms – IBM API Manager, WS02, etc.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS• Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications

o Design and code integration programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications

• Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into integration design

o Investigate and solve systems issues

o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date

• Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process

o Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

