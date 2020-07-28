Analyst Programmer II: Application Integration

ENVIRONMENT: A solutions-driven Analyst Programmer II who looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems with strong application integration skills is sought by a reputable and growing retail company to join its team. Your core role will be the requirements analysis, design, implementation and support of Integration and Middleware and technical systems. You will require a 3-year IT Diploma, experience in Java or Python, be comfortable with OO, SOA & API concepts, able to develop SOAP and REST APIs using XML & JSON and preferably be skilled in IBM Integration Bus Message Broker, IBM MQ, AWS, Azure, Lambda, Kafka, IMB API Manager & WSO2 and Project Management methodologies. DUTIES: Analysis, technical design, and development aligned to team processes and requirements – Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code integration programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications. Maintain and support existing systems – Interpret user requirements and translate into integration design.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date. Ensure effective operations – Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year IT Diploma. Experience / Skills – Programming experience in Java or Python (or any modern programming languages).

Must be comfortable and understand OO, SOA and API concepts.

Able to develop SOAP – and REST API’s using XML and JSON formats.

Preferable: Middleware and Integration technologies: IBM Integration Bus Message Broker, IBM MQ. Cloud-based technologies and platforms (AWS, Azure, Lambda functions, serverless computing, etc.). Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc. API Management platforms – IBM API Manager, WS02, etc.

Specific analysis, integration, and development skills.

Project Management methodology.

Relevant business process context knowledge.

Great technical skills and programming ability.

Able to research technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices, and apply findings.

Can prepare written reports and briefs and communicate ideas clearly. ATTRIBUTES: Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to adapt to change.