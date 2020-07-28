BT debuts Azure Sentinel security services

BT has announced a new range of fully managed security and advisory services to support Microsoft Azure Sentinel. These are the first in a series of managed security services offered by BT to support Microsoft’s cloud-based applications, with the details being announced as part of Microsoft’s Inspire digital partner event.

BT is one of the first Microsoft Managed Security Service Providers to have been selected for the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), with the two companies sharing a common vision for cloud services and offering market-leading security capabilities as the need for flexible and scalable technology solutions drive cloud adoption.

BT will provide a managed service for Azure Sentinel’s scalable, cloud-native, security information event management (SIEM) and security orchestration automated response (SOAR) solution. The BT managed service includes alert detection, threat visibility and threat response by combining data from the Azure Sentinel workspace with BT’s own expertise and extensive threat intelligence gained from protecting one of the world’s largest global networks. Customers will also benefit from BT’s Security Advisory Services which offer expert guidance to help organisations navigate today’s complex cyber security landscape.

Using advanced cyber security tools, BT’s 16 global Security Operations Centres monitor data ingested into a customer’s Azure Sentinel workspace. BT’s cyber security experts will detect, analyse and mitigate threats across the customer’s Microsoft estate, working closely with incident response teams to protect customer data. The service is available to a wide range of businesses and organisations spanning different industries across the globe.

Kevin Brown, MD of BT Security, says: “Global security threats are borderless and are growing all the time. So, we need effective cross industry collaboration on a global scale to gather and exchange the intelligence needed to protect our customers. BT’s collaboration with Microsoft is expanding further to recognise the combined strength of our security offerings and deliver industry leading solutions for our customers.”

Mandana Javaheri, global director of cybersecurity solutions group at Microsoft, says: “BT shares our vision for encouraging cross industry collaboration to better defend against a world of increasing cyber threats and helping customers maintain control over their data. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), BT brings their cyber expertise to our vendor ecosystem and their unique threat intelligence also increases the advantages of Microsoft Azure Sentinel.”

The new service easily integrates with the existing data and security stacks in Azure and Azure Sentinel, further maximising these investments, and helping address today’s increasingly complex cyber security landscape. BT works with Microsoft to provide cloud collaboration, infrastructure, networking and security managed services to help customers digitally transform globally. Over the coming year, BT is set to announce further managed security solutions to support Microsoft’s cloud portfolio.

Microsoft MISA

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association began as an ecosystem of independent software vendors that integrated their security products with Microsoft’s to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Due to increased demand for a closely interwoven security ecosystem, the association is growing, and is launching an invitation-only pilot program in July of 2020 for select managed security service providers.

MISA members are from across the cybersecurity industry, unified by the common goal of putting customer security first. Each new member brings their own valuable expertise, making the association more effective as it expands. By including MSSPs in MISA, Microsoft hopes to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together, Microsoft and MISA members can deliver better protection to joint customers.