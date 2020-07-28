Business Analyst (Pricing and Promotions)

Jul 28, 2020

Qualifications

  • 3 – year Degree/Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / if no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
  • Diploma (National Certificate) in Business Analysis

Experience:

  • 5+ years Business Analysis experience within a Business analysis role
  • 2 years SAP experience
  • 3 years Knowledge or working experience of Pricing (retail prices, cost prices, estimated/actual landed costs, etc)
  • Knowledge or working experience of Retail Master Data, Promotions, Condition Contracts, Rebates desirable

Job objectives:Information Seeking and Analysis:

  • Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
  • Requirement elicitation:
  • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
  • Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing:

  • Gaining knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team.
  • This includes interviews, presentations, and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:
  • Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
  • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
  • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.
  • Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
  • Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BA’s in BA tools and processes
  • Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
  • Priorities business requests
  • Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line:

  • To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised
  • Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed.
  • Keep Business User informed of any changes.
  • To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
  • To continuously support the business environment:
  • Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends and developments in the technology field.

Theoretical knowledge and application:

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
  • Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
  • Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
  • Facilitate and coordinate User Acceptance Testing
  • Understand, document and escalate project risks
  • Liaise with other project areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

Time Management:

  • To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timeline

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
  • SDLC
  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for project
  • Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS Business analysis and elicitation techniques
  • Process re-engineering and improvement

