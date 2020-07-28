Challenge accepted – upping the ante on Women’s Day fund-raising

When Channelwise editor Mark Davison threw down the gauntlet to men the IT channel, challenging them to match his R1 000.00 donation to the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day initiative, he didn’t expect the incredible levels of generosity that were seen immediately.

Less than an hour after the story appeared on Channelwise and IT-Online, the first response – the offer of a magnificent original oil painting by wildlife artist Gary Streak – came in.

“In response to Mark throwing down the gauntlet and his challenge to men to match or better his single-session drinking budget that he can’t spend due to the fact that the ban on alcohol has been re-imposed, we would like to make an offer to support a great cause to celebrate Women’s Day,” the message read.

“Gary would like to donate one of his original wildlife paintings to the campaign for it to be auctioned off with all proceeds from the winning bid going to the Sandton SPCA.”

The painting, in oils on canvas (unframed), is of The Big Five. It measures 560mm x 710mm.

The painting features on Gary’s fine art web site, and you can bid to own this fine artwork here.

The next response came from none other than David McMurdo, who has has been a keen supporter of the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon for many years

“Couldn’t fall foul of a challenge from Mark Davison!” he wrote, donating R1 000.00 on the initiative’s Back-a-Buddy page.

“With such phenomenal support already, I can’t wait to see what other men in the IT channel bring to this worthy cause,” Davison comments.

The story behind the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge

Every year, Women’s Day events around the country raise funds for deserving causes.

With a legacy going back 18 years, the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon brings together women in the channel and has raised hundreds of thousands over the years. With the pandemic raging, the luncheon can’t go ahead this year, but the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge aims to bridge the gap.

Funds raised by the auction of this magnificent original artwork, plus direct donations made to the Back-a-Buddy campaign, will help the Sandton SPCA to survive these difficult times.

The A-Plus/Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge runs until 12 August 2020, when it will culminate in a handover to Sandton SPCA. On 6 August, there will be an online webinar featuring an address from popular mountaineer Stephanie Brown.

The Back-a-Buddy page can be accessed here.

For more information on the initiative and on the online event, click here.