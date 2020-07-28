Fixed Income Analyst

Do you consider yourself the Bloomberg of a Fixed Income house?

Is this you?

You have gained experience in a fixed income role and enjoy valuating debt securities. You have an interest in the analysis of their interest rate risk, credit risk, and likely price behaviour in an ever-changing financial market. You are self-motivated and ambitious and willing to take on a steep learning curve and thrive with increased responsibilities.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Fixed income analyst, you will form an integral part of a dynamic team and use your ability to critically analyze data and financial statements in order to formulate an investment rationale. You will conduct an analysis of debt or fixed-income securities in order to make recommendations regarding investment strategy. You will work alongside the portfolio managers and have direct input into decisions affecting the clients’ portfolios.

Where you’ll be doing it

A specialist investment management company with roots deeply embedded in South African soil. A powerhouse whose range of complementary funds is managed by a team of highly skilled professionals who apply their thinking to unearth investment opportunities in changing markets. A company culture which encourages and enables clear differentiated thinking and freedom to apply skills to portfolios that are not constrained by size.

What you’ll need

You will have gained at least 3 years’ experience as a Fixed Income Analyst coupled with a strong academic profile. An actuarial or quantitative university degree and CFA is highly desirable

What you’ll get

A market-related salary with great employee benefits. An opportunity to be part of expanding team where career growth is encouraged as well as an opportunity to pursue a CFA qualification

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Malika on (contact number) or send your CV to (email address)

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

