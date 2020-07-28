Project Manager

If you passionate about leading a project team had have extensive SAP implementation delivery execution experience, then this role would be suitable for you.The role will require you to oversee and develop project plans. Recommend, analyse and impliment business systems solutions as well as establish project, work and resource plans and the establishment of metrics and status reports.Requirements:

Project Management Certifcation.

Minimum 2 years project management experience.

Minimum 5 years SAP implementation delivery execution experience.

