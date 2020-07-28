Tech Lead SQL

Jul 28, 2020

We are looking for a Senior Tech Lead (SQL) to fill a role at one of our Financial Services clients in institutional investments. You will take lead on all technical operations for solutions delivery and lead a team of developers. 

Responsibilities:

  • Run the entirety of your domain function as it relates to SQL development
  • Set the technical direction of your domain by designing and delivering new solutions
  • Manage the developers in your team 

Requirements:

  • Degree or diploma in IT related discipline
  • 8 Years’ of professional experience, performing at a senior level

  • Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying

  • SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, SSAS
  • Complex data manipulation using SQL
  • AWS Cloud and PostgreSQL experience would be an advantage

