Tech Lead SQL

We are looking for a Senior Tech Lead (SQL) to fill a role at one of our Financial Services clients in institutional investments. You will take lead on all technical operations for solutions delivery and lead a team of developers.

Responsibilities:

Run the entirety of your domain function as it relates to SQL development

Set the technical direction of your domain by designing and delivering new solutions

Manage the developers in your team

Requirements:

Degree or diploma in IT related discipline

8 Years’ of professional experience, performing at a senior level

Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying

SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, SSAS

Complex data manipulation using SQL

AWS Cloud and PostgreSQL experience would be an advantage

