We are looking for a Senior Tech Lead (SQL) to fill a role at one of our Financial Services clients in institutional investments. You will take lead on all technical operations for solutions delivery and lead a team of developers.
Responsibilities:
- Run the entirety of your domain function as it relates to SQL development
- Set the technical direction of your domain by designing and delivering new solutions
- Manage the developers in your team
Requirements:
- Degree or diploma in IT related discipline
- 8 Years’ of professional experience, performing at a senior level
-
Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying
- SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, SSAS
- Complex data manipulation using SQL
- AWS Cloud and PostgreSQL experience would be an advantage