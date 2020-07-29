Front End Developer

The Software Developer is a member of a cross-functional team responsible for the development of medical care and practice administration software products and all associated programs. The Software Developer will review requirements and specifications, design, test and implement software accordingly.

Key Areas of Responsibility include (but not limited to):

– Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planningWrite clean, modular web-based SaaS applications in an agile and ever-changing environment

– Debug, and refactor existing applications and software modules as required

– Quickly respond to critical support issues

– Work with the Software Architect to understand coding standards and architectural practices

– Interact with other technical staff such as IT, quality assurance, and technical writers as needed

Must have the followoing experience:

– Experience with Bootstrap, AngularJS, Node.js, React, Vue, RxJS

– Prior experience consuming, and/or exposing SOAP or RESTful web services

– Knowledge of object-oriented design concepts and experience writing modular

– OO applications with Java (Spring,J2EE)

– Understanding of basic post-relational, and relational SQL database concepts

– Prior experience modifying & creating database queries or stored procedures a plus

– Prefer Postgres experience

– Ability to learn new technologies

– Must work well independently as well as in a team environment

– Willingness to work evenings/weekends as necessary and dictated by project deadlines or severity of support issues

– Very high level of energy, commitment and loyalty.

Education:

The ideal candidate has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science orrelated field OR equivalent related work experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position