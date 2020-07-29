Global technology industry deals top $131bn in Q2

Total technology industry deals for Q2 2020 worth $131,01-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 30,6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 0.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $132,11-billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 6,8% over the last four-quarter average with 4 227 deals against the average of 4 534 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $48,39-billion.

The top five technology deals accounted for 36,8% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $48,16-bilion, against the overall value of $131,01-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

* The merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media for $18,82-billion.

* The $9,39-billion merger of GCI Liberty by Liberty Broadband Corporation.

* General Atlantic Singapore Fund, Internet Opportunity Fund, Jinbo Yao, Ocean Link, Tencent Holdings and Warburg Pincus Asia’s $8,7-billion private equity deal with 58.com.

* The $5,7-billion acquisition of Jio Platforms by Facebook.

* Cinven Capital Management, KKR &Inc, Lorca Telecom Bidco, SAU and Providence Equity Partners’ private equity deal with Masmovil Ibercom for $5,55-billion.