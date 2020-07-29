Huawei to offer its PCs in SA

Huawei is gearing up to enter the South African PC market.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the surge in remote working, coupled with consumers’ needs for their PCs to meet both home and work demands, contributed to an increase of 7% year-on-year in the MEA PC market in the second quarter of 2020.

In line with this growth, Huawei South Africa has now decided to invest in the country’s PC market, aiming to offer laptops that can serve users both entertainment and work needs, at an affordable price.

Huawei has been active in the PC market since 2016. In 2019, it saw a 200% increase in shipments year-on-year.

Huawei recently announced its global H1 business results, generated $64,23-billion in revenue during this period, a 13,1% increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9,2%.

Since South Africa’s March lockdown, Huawei has launched six new products across the mobile, tablet and wearables categories; and will soon unveil its PC offerings as well.