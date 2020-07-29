Online high school offers international education

Global EdTech company Crimson Education has launched its private online high school, the Crimson Global Academy (CGA), in South Africa.

It provide internationally-recognised, academically rigorous qualifications, including the International IGCSE and A-Levels.

“Whether a student is looking to improve their chances of being accepted at an international university or seeking a more flexible curriculum that allows them to simultaneously pursue other passions – CGA is open to students across the board. Students can enrol full-time and complete their entire high school qualification online, or they can enrol part-time, to supplement their education with internationally recognised A-levels, while attending another school,” says Rebecca Pretorius, country manager for Crimson Education South Africa.

CGA, which launched in Australasia earlier this year, is now enrolling South African students for the new academic term starting in September 2020. They will join a network of learners from around the world, including the UK, Europe and Russia. Students are enrolled in classes based on their academic ability, regardless of age, location, or commitments, allowing them to learn at a time and pace that suits them.

“There is a common misconception that studying online can make students feel isolated. With CGA, the opposite is true. Students become part of a globally connected school community that facilitates the sharing of knowledge in a way that isn’t possible through traditional schooling,” says Pretorius.

“At the same time, the rigorous curriculum and university-style approach to learning sets students up for success when it comes to university applications in South Africa and abroad.”

Leveraging technology to provide a blend of self-driven and guided learning, CGA students are supported by teachers with an average of over 20 years’ experience, who deliver live online classes in real-time.

“This is supplemented by chat rooms and multiple apps, which help learners to stay in touch with their teachers and fellow students. Feedback can be given instantly so progress is immediate. It’s a highly interactive way of learning,” says Pretorius.

CGA also offers passion-specific extracurricular opportunities, mentorship programmes with graduates from world leading universities and school social events that will involve traditional leadership positions, house camaraderie and school celebrations.

“With Covid-19 causing so much uncertainty, shifting to online learning gives students and parents the security of knowing that learning can continue uninterrupted, from the safety and comfort of their own homes. Beyond Covid-19, it also enables highly academic and motivated students to take on more challenging subjects that may not be offered at their brick and mortar schools,” says Pretorius.

Tuition fees start at R26 000 per subject. South African students can study English Literature, Mathematics, Further Pure Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and History, English Language, Business Studies, Economics, French, Spanish, Psychology (A-level), Information Technology (A-level) and Computer Science (IGCSE).