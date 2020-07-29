RPA Developer

Job Advert Summary

The role requires understanding of business processes and how people manage them. Ability to configure automation using RPA software (UIPath). The role requires good problem-solving ability, aptitude for business analysis and coding (configuration) skills, ideally in UIPath.

As a RPA Developer will be working within an intelligent, motivated, self-driven team. You would also be very conscious of the importance of sharing knowledge and building other team members in the process. Team must be able to tune into the needs of clients and their higher objectives to solve problems where not all the information is readily available. You will be responsible for not only designing but also developing the RPA solution as well as monitoring / controlling deployed BOTs.

