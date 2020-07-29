RPA Developer

The role requires understanding of business processes and how people manage them. Ability to configure automation using RPA software (UIPath). The role requires good problem-solving ability, aptitude for business analysis and coding (configuration) skills, ideally in UIPath. As a RPA Developer will be working within an intelligent, motivated, self-driven team. You would also be very conscious of the importance of sharing knowledge and building other team members in the process. Team must be able to tune into the needs of clients and their higher objectives to solve problems where not all the information is readily available. You will be responsible for not only designing but also developing the RPA solution as well as monitoring / controlling deployed BOTs.

1. Development:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment. Evaluate processes and make recommendations with regard to potential and suitability for RPA and work effort estimation.

Design and develop UIPath process solutions that will interact with multiple third-party applications in accordance with standard RPA design principles, conventions, development best practices.

Apply agile practices and principles to maximise business value and continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes.

Provide periodic process on the status of development

Create and maintain solution documentation according to agreed standards

Responsible for the quality of the assigned automation

Work within project planning constraints, communicating any identified project risks and issues to the manager accordingly

Drive UIPath solutions through test, change management, and production readiness cycles, providing operational and change management support for all RPA developments.

Mentoring and guiding peers via code reviews, development sessions and pair-programming Investigating and documenting best practices/alternative solutions that could be used in future development

Plan, design and conduct unit tests of programs; correcting errors and re-test to achieve an error free result.

Support operations managers during the UAT and Deployment phases

2. Maintenance:

Lead the investigation and detailed analysis of RPA Incidents and process exceptions including a strategic approach to root cause analysis.

Maintain documentation of all changes made to the system.

Do unit testing of changes made.

Ensure that the users test and sign-off the changes made.

3. Support:

Monitor processes in production and review the logs to identify process improvements Problem solve issues that arise during day-to-day operations of automated processes and provide timely responses and solutions as required

Assist the business users when necessary.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements

Mentor colleagues through the UIPath training and accreditation program, providing advice and guidance on best practice and development techniques.

Qualifications

Grade 12 / Matric / NQF level 4 Degree / Diploma in Computer Science

Experience

1-5 years of demonstrable experience in a programming role

Experience in .NET / VB or VBA / Powershell – UIPath

Experience with HTML / JavaScript is advantageous

An ability to envisage how an automated solution will work in operations, to understand its attributes and what the implications for teams and individuals will be.

The ability to work with a structured and methodical approach, combined with an enquiring mind.

Perform peer code reviews

Experience with RPA Software (e.g. BluePrism, UI Path, WorkFusion) would be advantageous

Conceptualize RPA solutions and understand the prescribed RPA design architecture.

Understanding of workflow based logic and the ability to both understand a business process from a workflow diagram, and to illustrate a written process description as a workflow diagram.

Knowledge and Skills

Strong attention to detail

Strong analytical and problem-solving skill

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Excellent programming skills

A good working knowledge of business processes.

Strong written and verbal communication skills – should be able to explain the technical aspects to the business people and relevant stakeholders

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to interview colleagues, gather business process details, question the as-is and identify solution requirements

An aptitude for problem-solving, with the ability to take a logical route to the source of an error.

A self-starter who delivers high-quality work and can adapt to new challenges

Must be able to multitask and work on multiple projects at a given time

Ability to work to deadlines and manage expectations

Willingness to learn and become an expert in RPA modelling with UIPath

Clear logic with the ability to document and explain business processes and automated solution designs.

Strong ability to use algorithms to solve problems, regardless of the programming language

Learn more/Apply for this position