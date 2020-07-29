Why Huawei all-flash storage maximises ROI

All-flash storage has jolted the journey of digital transformation for many companies and users are becoming more comfortable applying all-flash arrays (AFAs) to build their own data centers. It has been suggested that all-flash storage holds 50% of the storage market share, growing steadily day by day.

In order to encourage users to adopt flash technologies, Huawei has introduced the “Effective Capacity” business model. By implementing this model, users bypass initial capacity overheads such as RAID for example and immediately gain real-world storage capacity.

Huawei’s OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage solutions utilise the Effective Capacity business model and assist users in managing their expenses by eliminating initial capacity overheads and thanks to its use of smart data reduction technology, storage efficiency is greatly improved – providing users with guaranteed storage capacity.

Users no longer need to worry about not getting what they paid for in terms of storage capacity as typically you would end up with less available storage capacity as stated in terms of raw capacity on the unit, this would be due to capacity utilisation which varies depending on the array. With the OceanStor Dorado, you will however end up with more than double effective capacity as compared to the raw capacity.

The above is achievable with the use of the Huawei SmartDedupe and SmartCompression technologies, all powered by the Huawei AI chipset.

Huawei also offers users the assurance that during the warranty period of OceanStor all-flash storage in the entire lifecycle, the effective capacity for users will remain unchanged, this is a pretty substantial benefit as many competing vendors only offer the same assurance for a period of three to six months.

In summary, investing in the Huawei OceanStor Dorado will ensure you receive a stable unit with zero compromise on performance, increased useable storage capacity and effective capacity guarantee.