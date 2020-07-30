Altron BSI partners with Aprimo

Altron Bytes Systems Integration (BSI), a subsidiary of JSE-listed Altron, has partnered with US-based Aprimo to bring digital technology and services to companies that will benefit dramatically from digital transformation.

Aprimo is a global provider of digital asset management and work management for marketing, digital and customer experience teams, enabling you to streamline and orchestrate all the planning, work, content and insights required to deliver exceptional customer experiences, faster. This partnership aligns with Altron BSI’s expertise in providing end-to-end ICT solutions in consulting, implementation, and outsourcing services.

The two companies have joined forces to bring powerful digital transformation solutions to organisations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, particularly in South Africa. The partnership will equip companies with the technology, processes and people they need to tackle fast-paced advances in tech, in multi-channel marketing challenges and more.

“Altron BSI recognises Aprimo as a key strategic partner in driving value on the African continent and fulfilling our growth plans,” says Leslie Moodley, MD of Altron Bytes Systems Integration.

The partnership represents a unity of “digital first” advocates. With expert ICT services from Altron BSI and Prime’s digital asset and work management software, companies in industries such as financial services, commercial and manufacturing or the public sector can effectively integrate digital capabilities into their businesses that streamline processes and simplify resource management, resulting in cost savings and improved team efficiency.

Hendrik Blignaut, service line executive at Altron BSI, has been instrumental in driving this partnership and it dovetails with many of the areas under his leadership.

“Aprimo is a leader in the space of digital transformation, and digital transformation is our specialty. This natural partnership will generate tremendous value for customers in South Africa,” says Moodley.

Digital transformation is becoming increasingly important for companies in the EMEA region as top economic performers have incorporated digital strategies and have integrated digital solutions.[1] Altron BSI and Aprimo are eager to help those companies who haven’t embraced a “digital first” mindset to get on board.

“Time is a scarce commodity. Aprimo helps our customers save time by streamlining resources and reducing the need for manual processes,” Moodley adds.

“We are excited to work with the extremely capable team at Altron BSI,” says Ian Jarvis, Aprimo vice-president and GM: EMEA. “Altron’s goals are our goals: To bring the power of digitisation to companies in Africa, and to help our customers optimise their businesses with digital solutions that can realise huge cost savings. Altron’s world-class services go hand in hand with our world-class digital asset management and work management software to do exactly that.”

Moodely adds: “The partnership means Altron BSI can bring even better services to our partners across Africa, a key growth area for Altron.”