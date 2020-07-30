Calling all innovative businesses

Recognising South African organisations that are innovating and changing the course of their industries, BCX’s annual Digital Innovation Awards 2020 is now open for entries.

The award is looking for digital innovations across all industry sectors from businesses that use technology to improve an existing process or product, or have developed an entirely new process or product.

Entries will be opened until 30 September 2020. This Award is aimed at setting the standards for businesses as they take on the challenge to embrace digitalisation, in turn, contributing to the economic strength of the country.

“Our work during this pandemic made us think long and hard about adversity, crisis and our role at BCX. We believe that great innovations, and innovators, thrive in tough times. Therefore, this year’s BCX Digital Innovation Awards is not just a competition, it is a call to action for all of us to work together in building a better world,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Organisation can enter one of two categories:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Digital Innovation Award – this category is for South African SMEs who have been in operation for more than a year, which currently employ more than five people, and which earn less than R50-million in revenue. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is a potential partnership agreement with BCX.

• Corporate Enterprise Digital Innovation Award – this category is for large South African enterprises with an existing employee base of 200 or more. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is the BCX Innovation program.

Now in its second year, the Award seeks to reward businesses who have contributed to promoting technology advancements in their industries and the economic well-being of South Africa.

“We are looking for innovations that have achieved remarkable results, meeting planned company KPI and if possible, have made a difference within South Africa,” adds Bogoshi.

What you need to enter

• Problem Statement – A concise description of the business challenge, and a typed description of the value proposition.

• The Digital Innovation Solution – A write-up describing how the business challenge was solved through digital innovation. This must include applicable visuals, reports, and timelines where available. The team that was involved in the project must also be named.

• Results / outcomes – A write-up of the results or outcomes of the project.

• Get full entry details at https://www.bcx.co.za/digitalinnovationawards/