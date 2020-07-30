IT Support Engineer

We’re looking for some great people to help us deliver exceptional customer support to our clients via an ticketing system, live chat and at times telephone.

Primary duties and responsibilities (but not limited to)

Note :Most will be trained

– Assist customers in troubleshooting Web Hosting issues

– Assist customers in troubleshooting Internet Issues

– Linux and Windows Server Maintenance

– Working 24/7 Shifts

Minimum Requirements

– Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent qualification essential

– Minimum 3 years relevant experience in a similar role

– Excellent understanding of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

– Knowledge of HTML, CSS and Javascript.

– Must have completed a diploma or degree in IT

– Reliable Transport Required

Skills Required

– Understanding of TCP/IP

– Strong Problem solving & Analytical skills

– Technical understanding of IT infrastructures

– Good knowledge of PC’s/Printers and fault finding

– Communication skills (Verbal and Written)

– Windows or Linux Server Experience Advantageous but not necessary.

– Your own reliable transport is also required as graveyard shifts are necessary on rotational basis.

Learn more/Apply for this position