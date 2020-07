Junior Systems Administrator

We are looking for a highly talented Junior Systems Administrator to join our team in Goodwood.

What you must have:

– IT Qualification

– 2+ years of hands on experience managing Linux Servers

– Must love all things Linux and know the distros and basic commands well.

– Some bash scripting experience

Advantageous:

1+ years’ experience in performing systems administration duties in the following areas:

– Active Directory

– Windows Servers

Type: Full-time

Experience Level – Junior

Learn more/Apply for this position