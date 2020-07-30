New ESM GM for Networks Unlimited

Risna Steenkamp has been appointed as the GM: ESM division at Networks Unlimited Africa.

Steenkamp was promoted after just six months from her position as the company’s Western Cape regional channel manager, an appointment which she took up in July last year. This career move also entailed a geographical move from the Western Cape to Gauteng, to manage a team of eight people.

Her employment history includes the likes of Mustek Electronics, Tarsus, Neotel and Juniper, with experience within distribution as well as in the service provider and vendor spheres.

Steenkamp comments: “The solutions offered by Networks Unlimited are always particularly chosen to add value and/or sort out or solve a problem. Our vendor partners in my division currently include NetScout (which incorporates NetScout Arbor, formerly Arbor Networks), Rubrik, Altaro, Uplogix and SevOne, and they are all geared to solve specific business problems and challenges.

“This means that applying a ‘shotgun approach’ with our distribution is not the right fit for Networks Unlimited – rather than being happy when we ‘get a bite’, we pride ourselves on understanding the customer’s pain points and providing the right products to solve the challenge.”

The solutions offered by Networks Unlimited Africa address key areas such as cloud networking and integration, WAN optimisation, application performance management, application delivery networking, wi-fi-, mobile- and networking security, load balancing, techie-in-a-box, and storage for virtual machines. Its solutions are sold through a solution-focused partner base across the African continent.