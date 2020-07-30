Salesforce sub-Saharan Africa Partner Awards announced

Salesforce has announced its annual sub-Saharan African Partner Award winners, recognising excellence among Salesforce’s partner ecosystem in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) for financial year 2020 (to end January 2020).

Awards are judged based on the revenue contribution of the partner for that category, number of certified resources and how partners are driving customer success.

Awards were handed out as follows:

* Top partner transformational deal – awarded to a partner which implemented an end to end customer digital transformation project incorporating sales, service, marketing and platform – Exah, with PwC and Blue Consulting the runners up.

* Top Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) partner – Accenture, with PwC and Deloitte Digital as runners up.

* Top Commercial Business Unit (CBU) partner – PwC with CloudSmiths, Exah and TetradIT runners up.

* Top Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) partner – Exah, with CloudSmiths, New Era Solutions, BlueSky and TetradIT runners up.

* Ohana Champion – recognising the partner that most aligned to Salesforce 1:1:1 philanthropic model and values of giving equally to the community and in skills upliftment – CloudSmiths, with Blue Consulting and TetradIT runners up.

* Emerging Rising Star SSA – recognises partners who have joined the ecosystem in the last 18 months and made the most progress in terms of certifications achieved, projects completed and sales influenced – New Era Solutions with Metavaro, Soar and Kameleon Solutions runners up.

* Top certified partner SSA – awarded to the partner with the most certifications on Salesforce offerings – Spoon Consulting, with BlueSky and CloudSmiths runners up.

* Partner of the Year – Overall contribution to regional customer growth across all market segments went to PwC and as runners up Exah, PwC, Accenture.

“Salesforce and its customer and partner ecosystem will generate some 3,3-million jobs globally by 2022, impacting global GDP by $850bn, according to IDC,” says Robin Fisher, senior area vice-president: EMEA emerging markets at Salesforce. “Our partner ecosystem is a critical driver of this.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is a fast-growing market for Salesforce,” he adds, “and we are currently serving customers from Seacom to Standard Bank, Yoco to Cape Union Mart through our partners across the continent. The growth and success of the Salesforce economy in South Africa enables new and existing businesses to quickly and easily shift their skills to take advantage of the 4th Industrial revolution’s cloud-based data and AI technology.

“We see many recent graduates as well as technology veterans building their skills through Salesforce’s Trailhead online learning platform, to prepare themselves for skills required in the digital economy.

“SSA is supported by a dedicated internal Salesforce team and we are excited to see the growth happening in these markets. We congratulate all of our winners and look forward to doing great things with them in the years ahead,” he concludes.