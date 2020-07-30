Software Engineer (Python)

My client, a well-known retailer, is looking for a smart, creative and hard-working Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to design and build solutions to assist business users and improve customer experience.
Duties:
- Architect and design solutions
- Keep up to date with technology trends
- Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
- Working on the following technical stack:
- Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP
- MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached
- Docker, Kubernetes, Chef
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar
- Minimum two years’ experience in a software engineering role
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals
- Including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms