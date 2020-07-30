Software Engineer (Python)

My client, a well-known retailer, is looking for a smart, creative and hard-working Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to design and build solutions to assist business users and improve customer experience.

Duties:

Architect and design solutions

Keep up to date with technology trends

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Working on the following technical stack: Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached Docker, Kubernetes, Chef GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins Amazon EC2, Amazon S3



Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar

Minimum two years’ experience in a software engineering role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals Including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms



