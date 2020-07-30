Software Engineer (Python)

Jul 30, 2020

My client, a well-known retailer, is looking for a smart, creative and hard-working Software Engineer to join their team. You will be required to design and build solutions to assist business users and improve customer experience.

Duties:

  • Architect and design solutions
  • Keep up to date with technology trends
  • Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
  • Working on the following technical stack:
    • Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP
    • MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
    • nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached
    • Docker, Kubernetes, Chef
    • GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
    • Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar
  • Minimum two years’ experience in a software engineering role
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals
    • Including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

