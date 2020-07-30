Tarsus brings MS Surface to local channel

Microsoft South Africa has appointed Tarsus Distribution as an official distributor for its Surface high-end notebooks and hybrid tablet/laptop devices in South Africa.

This marks the first time that Microsoft Surface products are available in South Africa through official channels.

The distributor will initially supply the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 models to the channel, partnering with selected Microsoft Distribution Managed Partners (DMP) and limited retailers to bring the products to market from August. Microsoft Surface Commercial products for businesses will gradually be introduced, with supply limited to pre-approved Microsoft DMP’s only.

Gary Pickford, chief commercial officer of Tarsus Distribution, says: “We’re excited to introduce the Surface Laptop and Pro products to the South African market offering a new, Windows-powered alternative in the premium mobile segment. The first two models we are providing to our channel offer a blend of speed, style and versatility for notebook and tablet users looking for a Windows device with a high-quality finish and plenty of power under the hood.”