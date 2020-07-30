Tech Wise Solutions grows operations

As part of its strategy to expand its operations in Africa, Tech Wise Solutions has appointed Eugene Verster and Nicole Willis to enhance its sales force.

Garry Kondakov, director for African business at Tech Wise Solutions, says: “Tech Wise has undergone a growth phase as its sales increase in line with some new technologies under the product portfolio. It is critical to the growth and sustainability of the business to ensure that we have the right staff complement to handle this growth and to increase customer service delivery levels. This is a very competitive environment and focus on customer delivery is paramount.”

Tech Wise Solutions was recently awarded the distribution rights for Zecurion’s products on the entire African continent and Verster will fulfil the role of sales lead for the brand throughout Africa. Willis joined the company in July in the role of sales manager in Johannesburg where she will drive an entirely new team.

“Both Eugene and Nicole have many years of cyber experience, making them the perfect choice to help increase our footprint in South Africa and the rest of Africa,” says Kondakov.