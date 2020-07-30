Web Developer

This is an entry level position and salary will be relevant to the junior position offered. Based in Goodwood, Vasco Estate.

We are seeking a Junior Web Developer with knowledge in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP and MySQL to work on website design projects for customers and doing regular changes on our production website.

Knowledge of any frameworks like bootstrap, cake or laravel will be advantageous aswell as Adobe Photoshop Suite.

Skills and Experience

Experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP and MySQL required.

Learn more/Apply for this position