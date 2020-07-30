Women’s Day challenge to PR companies

PR companies working in the IT industry have been challenged to make a donation made to the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day 101 Donations initiative.

Sue Castelyn, MD of A-Plus, has made her personal contribution of R1 000.00, and challenged other PR companies to do what they can as well.

The beneficiary of the initiative is the Sandton SPCA.

The story behind the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge

Every year, Women’s Day events around the country raise funds for deserving causes.

With a legacy going back 18 years, the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon brings together women in the channel and has raised hundreds of thousands over the years. With the pandemic raging, the luncheon can’t go ahead this year, but the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge aims to bridge the gap.

Funds raised by the auction of this magnificent original artwork, plus direct donations made to the Back-a-Buddy campaign, will help the Sandton SPCA to survive these difficult times.

The A-Plus/Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge runs until 12 August 2020, when it will culminate in a handover to Sandton SPCA. On 6 August, there will be an online webinar featuring an address from popular mountaineer Stephanie Brown.

The Back-a-Buddy page can be accessed here.

For more information on the initiative and on the online event, click here.