BI Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst / ETL Developer to join them on a independent contract basis

Main requirements

– Data mapping between systems

– ETL Development

– Qlikview Development

Output

– Analysis of business requirements

– Assessing feasibility & impacts

– Advising & recommending on appropriate solutions

– Communication with clients in terms of requirements

– Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems

– Recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

– Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems (functional and/or technical specifications)

– Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable

– Design of prototypes as required

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

– Development of new programs according to change requests

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable

– Debugging of programs

– Provision of test information to Business Solutions (testers), if required

– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process

– Documentation of changes implemented and programs

– Updates of data model documentation

– Publishing of documentation as required to a central point

– Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported (functional, not technical)

– Technical support assistance to others on own technology.

– Provision of user guides / training material for own system and changes being implemented

– Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented

– Provision of standby time / support including night support

– Support and assistance with DRP(Disaster Recovery Process)

– Correction of errors / bugs in production

– Knowledge of systems interfaced with

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

.

Competencies

– Communication

– Building Relationships

– Building customer loyalty

– Influencing

– Innovative thinking

– Problem solving

– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills

– Analytical Skills

– Adaptability

– Continuous Learning

– Team Success

– Results Driven

– Developing Others

– Customer Service

Learn more/Apply for this position