DVT appoints Karl Fischer as CMO

Software development and technology services company DVT has appointed Karl Fischer in a new role as chief marketing officer.

Fischer has been with DVT for five years as an MD of the East Coast region in South Africa and more recently DVT’s Coastal region as well as head of Data and Analytics. To date, he has led multiple customer engagements both within South Africa and internationally across all of DVT’s service lines. Coupled with his consulting experience, Fischer will drive the digital presence of DVT, brand awareness and excellence of customer experience that have been at the core of the company through its 21 years of service.

“Karl is a true ambassador of DVT and embodies one of DVT’s key values – to make a positive impact,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT. “With a wealth of experience in assisting clients with their digital enablement both locally and abroad. I am excited to see Karl play a vital role in DVT’s expansion in South Africa and the European market.”

Fischer’s role will be taken on in addition to his existing mandate as managing director of the DVT Coastal business. The CMO role brings his skills to bear across all of DVT’s marketing and sales processes for both South Africa-based and international business.

The need for the CMO role has been brought more into focus with DVT’s recent appointment of DVT UK MD, Jason Bramsden, to grow the international business footprint. DVT’s international growth strategy is supported through the proven feasibility of work from home for DVT customers during lockdown.

“WFH is really about ‘Work from Anywhere’,” says Fischer. “We have seen exceptional productivity from our team members in service of customers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Our proven capability to deliver on key, modern technology services combined with our cost-competitive positioning makes for a compelling offer to customers globally.

“We are taking our 21 years of excellence in IT service to the world at a time when what you can do matters far more than from where you do it. If you are great at what you do, the world, even in lockdown, is open to business,” notes Fischer.

DVT’s expansion into the UK and European markets is supported by its group company Dynamic Technologies. Various companies within the group of more than 1100 staff already have a presence in the UK, US and Europe.