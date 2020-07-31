Fujitsu launches SystemInspection services

Fujitsu has launched two new assessment services enabling enterprises to define their baseline for data-driven transformation.

The fixed price SystemInspection Services leverage powerful new tools and unified analytics to map out comprehensive architectural views of both physical and logical data assets across entire hybrid IT estates.

New Fujitsu SystemInspection Services build an enterprise-wide snapshot of system elements, assessing digital transformation readiness. Customers starting by stress-testing their entire infrastructure are best placed to put in place a roadmap for digital transformation.

The Fujitsu SystemInspection Service for SAP solutions builds an inventory of operational SAP environments, creating a holistic view of performance and resource utilisation. The Fujitsu SystemInspection Service for Storage provides a single pane of glass across heterogeneous physical and virtual storage environments, both on premises and in the cloud.

The new SystemInspection Services complement existing set of DataInspection and SystemInspection services, widening the array of tools available to Fujitsu customers to identify straightforward ways of achieving better performance and reducing cost – through eliminating performance bottlenecks and improving system utilization. Recommendations for both data and hardware consolidation are based on customers’ real workloads and in line with service level agreements.

For enterprises with IT estates stretching from edge to core data centers to the cloud, even taking a snapshot of their system landscape is a formidable challenge. By stress-testing existing infrastructures, enterprises can identify the required upgrades and improvements required for transformation. A balanced system reduces or prioritizes capital expenditure by removing bottlenecks, mitigates risk by identifying and eliminating the use of legacy systems, and strengthens data protection and audit compliance.

The new Fujitsu services also help enterprises to plan for how they will cope with the increasing flood of enterprise data. This data explosion will add new complexity to managing SAP landscapes, storage and backup systems, both on premises and/or in the cloud.

The Fujitsu SystemInspection Service for SAP solutions creates a comprehensive and detailed snapshot of entire SAP infrastructure environments, including insight analytics from SAP HANA database systems.

By detecting and eliminating technical bottlenecks and anomalies involving multiple vendors and solutions, this service identifies ways to optimize SAP infrastructures. These can range from adaption of SAP systems to the introduction of additional infrastructure. With a focus on management and planning system capacity both on-premises and in the cloud, the tool also helps optimize total cost of ownership (TCO).

The outcome is a clear picture of current workloads and performance including recommendations how to optimise the utilisation of capital-intensive storage and SAP systems, with consolidation and/or relocation recommendations based on both real workload and defined service level agreements (SLAs).

The Fujitsu SystemInspection Service for Storage helps identify and eliminate information silos and data protection risks. It analyzes and correlates customer data from up to 30 000 unique data points across backups, storage, hosts, hypervisors and storage networks. The service then consolidates findings through a single console, providing an homogeneous overall view of storage and backup systems. Customized dashboards encourage optimisation of resources and help reduce operational costs.

The service also helps predict failures, helping mitigate the risk of missed SLAs, and aligns SLAs with business goals. The analysis report enables a streamlined chargeback reporting process across hybrid IT landscapes, eliminating hours of manual research, reducing storage consumption and consolidating tools. Customers get actionable conclusions to streamline audit and compliance needs, reduce data protection complexity and mitigate policy conflicts and human error.

Marcus Schneider, head of product management data centre product sales Europe at Fujitsu, says: “Hybrid IT environments drive up costs and complexity by forcing customers to manage separate point tools from different vendors. With Fujitsu’s two new services for hybrid IT landscapes, we can provide with a total picture of IT environments – even complex set-ups that span network edge, core and the cloud. Fujitsu’s unique hardware-agonostic ability to analyze entire SAP landscapes and provide corrective end-to-end data center solutions, provides customers with technology roadmaps that can uniquely be implemented to each SAP landscape’s architecture.”