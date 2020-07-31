MTN launches MTN Arena mobile gaming platform

MTN has launched an offering for avid gamers: through MTN Arena, the companies is bringing the world of competitive gaming to the casual mobile gamer along with daily, weekly and monthly mobile tournaments – and the chance to win a share of R100 000 in prize money every month.

Available on MTN Play, MTN’s portal for all things gaming, music and video, MTN Arena makes access to tournaments for games such as X-Wing fighter, Star Wars Rebels Special Ops, Spiderman Mysterio Rush and Angry Flappy Wings, quick and easy.

MTN Arena comes on the back of the recent launch of MTN Arcade, a new mobile gaming subscription platform available to all MTN customers in South Africa. The platform is available for a fixed daily subscription fee, with a large catalogue of premium mobile games such as Asphalt Nitro, NOVA Legacy, PAC-MAN and Sonic Runners Adventure.

“We believe that the future of e-sports is mobile. In making prize tournaments available to the mass market in an inexpensive way, and without the need for large downloads, we hope to give our customers a new, exciting digital experience, whilst opening up the world of competitive gaming to users who would not normally have access to tournaments,” says Ernst Fonternel, chief digital officer at MTN South Africa.

The result of a partnership with Australian-based Emerge Gaming, an online e-gaming, casual gaming competition and tournament platform specialist, MTN Arena is a dynamic, image- rich offering with user-friendly features and functionality, including for prize pay-outs, which will be facilitated through MTN’s mobile money app – MoMo – for quick, hassle-free pay-outs to winners.

MTN Arena is available on all iOS and Android-enabled mobile devices, tablets and desktops at only R3 per/day, and will feature daily, weekly, monthly and weekend leaderboard tournaments with a guaranteed R100 000 in monthly prizes.