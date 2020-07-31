Vodacom’s Just4You gives customers double their data

Vodacom is giving customers who buy selected bundles using the Just4You platform, a 100% bonus on daily, weekly and monthly bundles.

This means that customers who buy selected data bundles via the My Vodacom App and USSD will receive double the value of their data back for free.

“As a brand that connects people for a better tomorrow by creating an inclusive digital society, this promotion allows us to give back to our customers by doubling their data allocation so that they can stay close to the things and people they love and need during these trying times,” says Jorge Mendes, chief officer of Vodacom Consumer Business Unit.

“Just4You is a platform that presents personalised, discounted offers based on the individual usage pattern. This time around, we are offering our customers more value by doubling their data because we believe now, more than ever that our customers need to stay connected, educated, informed and entertained which can all be achieved using technology solutions on South Africa’s leading network,” Mendes adds.

Vodacom introduced Just4You in 2014 and the platform has since evolved to include smart discounted offers including entertainment tickets, voice and data bundles as well as tailor-made offers based on specific towns and areas. The platform uses sophisticated usage pattern analysis to understand individual customers’ needs based on their mobile usage spend and creates competitive personalised offers.

“This is a time when consumers are also looking for brands that demonstrate a purpose, brands that make a difference in the communities in which they operate. Delivering value to almost 40 million customers assists in building a digital society through bundles that are affordable to them,” Mendes says.