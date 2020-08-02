Senior PHP Developer

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of PHP (5+ years practical OOP experience, WordPress doesn’t count)  Strong knowledge of Javascript, HTML, CSS and related tools/packages

(3+ years practical experience) 

Strong knowledge of MySQL (5+ years practical experience) 

PHP MVC framework experience (3+ years practical experience using Symfony, or Laravel works too) 

Competent with source control (3+ years practical experience using Git) 

Comfortable working in a Linux environment (we like Ubuntu) 

A creative problem solver, that’s willing to explore, with a collaborative, open source type mindset 

Good time management 

Fluent in English (written and verbal)

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain both internal and client-facing functionality, from inception through to deployment, full life cycle 

Write clean, efficient and reusable code, utilizing best practices such as SOLID, DRY and KISS 

Monitor, test, improve and upgrade existing functionality 

Assist with refactoring legacy code into a new Symfony based system 

Assist with maintaining and improving an AWS based production environment

Create and consume APIs (both REST and SOAP)

If you meet the above requirements please submit your CV to (email address)

