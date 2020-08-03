Scrum Master (Senior)

Scrum Master (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role:

  • Working with various Scrum teams in the technology and operations areas. Working closely with various stakeholders including project managers, executives, vendors, team members and other members of the organisation.

Responsibilities:

  • Leading and coaching Scrum adoption.

  • Scrum implementation.

  • Implementing changes and steps to increase the teamâ€™s productivity.

  • Collaborating with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologiesâ€™ efficiency.

  • Supporting product owners in their objectives.

  • Organising and effectively managing Scrum and other sprint events.

  • Coaching team and other members of the organisation on Scrum and Agile principles and methodology.

  • Providing coaching for and encouraging collaboration with other Scrum masters.

  • Introducing best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.

  • Positively contributing to the overall success of the project.

  • Driving delivery and output from the scrum teams.

Qualifications:

  • Accredited Agile certification.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years agile project management experience.
  • Domain level knowledge of investment accounting systems and advantage.
  • Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.
  • Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.
  • Excellent communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills.
  • Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills.
  • Attention to detail while maintaining an overall perspective.
  • Individuals who can use initiative, take ownership and are able to question from base principles. Needs to be proactive and a self-starter.
  • Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively, professional, diplomatic, cordial and collaborate sensitively with others.
  • Ability to influence and build good relationships at all levels within the organisation in order to effectively carry out responsibilities.
  • Be a strong negotiator and self-motivated leader with the ability to motivate others.
  • Able to interact confidently with senior executives.

