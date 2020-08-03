Scrum Master (Senior)

Scrum Master (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role:

Working with various Scrum teams in the technology and operations areas. Working closely with various stakeholders including project managers, executives, vendors, team members and other members of the organisation.

Responsibilities:

Leading and coaching Scrum adoption.

Scrum implementation.

Implementing changes and steps to increase the teamâ€™s productivity.

Collaborating with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologiesâ€™ efficiency.

Supporting product owners in their objectives.

Organising and effectively managing Scrum and other sprint events.

Coaching team and other members of the organisation on Scrum and Agile principles and methodology.

Providing coaching for and encouraging collaboration with other Scrum masters.

Introducing best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.

Positively contributing to the overall success of the project.

Driving delivery and output from the scrum teams.

Qualifications:

Accredited Agile certification.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum 5 years agile project management experience.

Domain level knowledge of investment accounting systems and advantage.

Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.

Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.

Excellent communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills.

Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail while maintaining an overall perspective.

Individuals who can use initiative, take ownership and are able to question from base principles. Needs to be proactive and a self-starter.

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively, professional, diplomatic, cordial and collaborate sensitively with others.

Ability to influence and build good relationships at all levels within the organisation in order to effectively carry out responsibilities.

Be a strong negotiator and self-motivated leader with the ability to motivate others.

Able to interact confidently with senior executives.

