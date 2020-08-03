Scrum Master (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.
Role:
- Working with various Scrum teams in the technology and operations areas. Working closely with various stakeholders including project managers, executives, vendors, team members and other members of the organisation.
Responsibilities:
- Leading and coaching Scrum adoption.
- Scrum implementation.
- Implementing changes and steps to increase the teamâ€™s productivity.
- Collaborating with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologiesâ€™ efficiency.
- Supporting product owners in their objectives.
- Organising and effectively managing Scrum and other sprint events.
- Coaching team and other members of the organisation on Scrum and Agile principles and methodology.
- Providing coaching for and encouraging collaboration with other Scrum masters.
- Introducing best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.
- Positively contributing to the overall success of the project.
- Driving delivery and output from the scrum teams.
Qualifications:
- Accredited Agile certification.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum 5 years agile project management experience.
- Domain level knowledge of investment accounting systems and advantage.
- Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.
- Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.
- Excellent communication, collaboration and interpersonal skills.
- Critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail while maintaining an overall perspective.
- Individuals who can use initiative, take ownership and are able to question from base principles. Needs to be proactive and a self-starter.
- Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively, professional, diplomatic, cordial and collaborate sensitively with others.
- Ability to influence and build good relationships at all levels within the organisation in order to effectively carry out responsibilities.
- Be a strong negotiator and self-motivated leader with the ability to motivate others.
- Able to interact confidently with senior executives.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)