Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Aug 4, 2020

Purpose Statement
As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements. Experience
7 years’ proven software development experience in a banking or fintech related industry.

Experience in the following development languages is required:

  • Java Script Framework
  • XML
  • Java
  • JSP
  • SQL
  • Web Services
  • Spring
  • Rest Services (eg Swagger Contracts)
  • Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge
Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Solid Understanding of:
  • Banking Systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Developement environment (i.e. Java, Spring, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Learning and Researching
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position