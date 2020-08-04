Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Purpose Statement
As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements. Experience
7 years’ proven software development experience in a banking or fintech related industry.
Experience in the following development languages is required:
- Java Script Framework
- XML
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services (eg Swagger Contracts)
- Maven
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Solid Understanding of:
- Banking Systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Developement environment (i.e. Java, Spring, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Learning and Researching
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals