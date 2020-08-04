Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Purpose Statement

As an Analyst Developer, you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of remote banking related applications of a digital payments nature in accordance with specific business requirements. Experience

7 years’ proven software development experience in a banking or fintech related industry.

Experience in the following development languages is required:

Java Script Framework

XML

Java

JSP

SQL

Web Services

Spring

Rest Services (eg Swagger Contracts)

Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid Understanding of:

Banking Systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Developement environment (i.e. Java, Spring, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Learning and Researching

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position