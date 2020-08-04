Capitec goes paperless

Capitec has introduced an eSignature capability, by means of a biometric fingerprint.

Biometric readers allow for sanitisation after each client’s use, while paper documents cannot be easily disinfected between parties.

Wim de Bruyn, executive: business development and technology at Capitec, says: “We’re constantly challenging the norm, helping our clients to live better through smarter, simpler banking. Our transition to paperless banking is in line with this, offering our clients improved convenience in the form of faster service times and simpler processes. We will extend this capability to facial biometrics later this year, allowing our clients to eSign documents from anywhere, 24/7 on our banking app.”

Capitec’s eSignature complies with Section 13 of the South African Electronic Communications and Transactions (ECT) Act of 2002, in that:

* The electronic signature used is able to identify the signatory.

* The signatory is indicating their approval by applying their electronic signature.

* The method of capturing the signature is appropriately reliable under the circumstances under which the document is signed.

Clients will be enrolled for the new eSignature solution as they make use of a Capitec branch.