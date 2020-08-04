Data Warehouse Solution Architect

Job Advert Summary

Become part of an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic IT architecture team. Our mature architecture team is based in Brackenfell (strategically placed close to the sea and the Cape winelands) and includes experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. We operate in an agile retail environment of Africa’s largest retailer that utilizes industry leading IT technologies which run on-premise and in multiple cloud platforms.

As a recognized authority in data warehouse solutions, covering staging area, data warehouse, data marts, and operational data stores, etc., the data warehouse solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for data warehousing solutions and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of data staging, data warehousing, data marts, operational data stores and reporting as applicable to the Retail business domain is essential.

