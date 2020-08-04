Java Developer – (Digital Services Layer)

Job Advert Summary

Shoprite, Africa’s largest retailer, is embarking on a Digital Transformation programme. As the senior developer you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the senior developer you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Digital Services Layer (DSL) team by applying devops principles. As the senior developer you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Learn more/Apply for this position