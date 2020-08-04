ENVIRONMENT: My client, a leading software and services company requires Java Software Developer (1xJunior, 1xSenior) to join its team. You will require Software Development experience – specifically using online transaction processing, multi-threaded programming and solving concurrency issues, reliable messaging, think TCP/HTTP/XML/SOAP/REST and SQL Database design, to sustain and increase the company’s footprint and to offer sustained and improved services and systems to their clients. You will play a key role in the design, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, helping the business to be more efficient. REQUIREMENTS: 5Yrs + Online transaction processing

5Yrs+ Multi-threaded programming and solving concurrency issues

5Yrs+ Reliable messaging

5Yrs+ think TCP/HTTP/XML/SOAP/REST and SQL Database design

A proficiency in Linux, including command line tooling is required

Java standard edition and JEE (mostly related to web applications)

Spring Framework, including Spring Security, Spring MVC

Tomcat

PostgreSQL and Oracle

Generally, well versed in java open source libraries

GWT (Google Web Toolkit)

Git

Mybatis

Gradle

JMeter

Artifactory

Android (will be advantageous)

Able to assist developers in terms of development environment tooling (e.g. assisting with software releases from Git)

Can communicate well in both written and verbal formats, who understands the importance of being responsive to email and other forms of communication ATTRIBUTES: Real interest in computer systems and the latest technologies

Able to learn new systems and technologies quickly

Possess an analytical mind

Able to communicate complex procedures to others

Attention to detail with the desire to probe further into data comes easily to you

A real desire to commit long term While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.