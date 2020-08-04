Lead BI Developer (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a critical & forward-thinking Lead BI Developer is sought by a leading asset management group with a footprint on the African continent. Your core role will be to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects and to provide support to the business in respect of existing data capabilities. You will also be extensively involved in all phases of the agile development lifecycle, from analysis and development through to testing and deployment. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent. Experience/Skills – At least 5 years’ BI Development experience with a proven track record of implementation of complex projects related to information management.

Experience of at least 3 years in Asset Management or 5 years in Financial Services.

Working knowledge of financial instruments, investment processes and industry terminology. Preferable / Advantageous – Business Process Analysis & Design.

Project Management.

Exposure to Data Architecture roles.

Exposure to Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence, Power BI, C#, Team Foundation Server, CRM Dynamics, SharePoint, and Metadata Management software. ATTRIBUTES: Able to manage relationships across all the Business and Functional areas.

Can develop cooperative and constructive working relationships.

Handle complaints and resolve conflicts and negotiate with others.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Dynamic, flexible and able to work in a fluid environment.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Advanced analytical, reasoning & numerical aptitude.

Initiating demeanour taking prompt action to accomplish objectives by being proactive.

High stress tolerance.

Attention to detail.

Ownership, responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

