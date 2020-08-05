Arcserve simplifies cloud migration

Cloud migration – the process of moving data, applications, and workloads to cloud environments – offers many benefits ranging from greater elasticity and redundancy, to cost efficiencies and improved IT productivity.

This is the word from Byron Horn-Botha, Arcserve Southern Africa lead: channel and partnerships, who says: “As with all our solutions, Arcserve Live Migration was developed to deliver a great user experience.

“Moreover, it is augmented by deeply knowledgeable product support. Our teams are among the most experienced in the data protection industry and we pour this expertise into assisting our customers and partners.”

He adds that channel partners can profitably adopt and manage Arcserve Live Migration to support customers who have limited resources but require the highest level of protection for vital business systems.

Arcserve Live Migration simplifies the process of migrating data, applications, and workloads to the cloud or other target destinations of choice. In addition to real-time replication which ensures your source and target are in sync before the migration, Arcserve Live Migration will orchestrate the cutover to the target destination to take the complexity out of the migration.

“Moreover, it delivers flexibility for source and target destinations as well as workload types. Of course, all of this is achieved without downtime or loss of data.”

The solution easily migrates: on-premises to cloud; virtual to virtual; cloud to cloud; physical to virtual; cloud to on-premises; and physical to physical.

“With Arcserve Live Migration, you can migrate on-premises workloads to the cloud to be able to take advantage of cost savings, efficiency and scale. Manual steps that are typically associated with a workload migration are eliminated whilst at the same time achieving the flexibility to move the type of workload and target destination on the customers’ terms. The migration may also be tested before cutover and without any impact on production,” he says.

Horn-Botha notes that many South African organisations are considering moving workloads to the cloud and are investigating how to mitigate possible risks.

“The advent of AWS online in South Africa has acted as a driver of this activity. With Arcserve Live Migration, encryption enables secure data transfers between local systems and remote locations without the need for a VPN.

“Also, automated network redirection makes the switchover process seamless with push-button cutover to ensure availability to the new production environment. Integrity testing can be fully automated or performed on a scheduled, as-needed basis. It is the ultimate solution for the migration of data, applications and workloads to the cloud without downtime,” concludes Horn-Botha.