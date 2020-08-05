Data Scientist

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Data Integration Specialist requires a highly analytical Data Scientist to utilise your machine learning and statistical expertise to help aid initiatives that add value to the customer and drive profitable growth. You must possess a Degree in Statistics/Economics/Maths or other related quantitative field, at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role, working experience with Python/R, SQL queries, Power BI/Tableau & experience working with data sets. You will work from their Durbanville office for the first 12-18 months and then you need to be open to relocation to the USA.

DUTIES:

Collect, structure, and analyse a broad range of both internal and external data relevant to the business such as economic, industry, product, customer, supplier, and competitor.

Explore and visualize data to understand the features that have relevance or are meaningful to the business.

Apply business-relevant statistical, machine learning, or deep learning approaches to solve business challenges

Design, implement, and validate data systems and solutions.

Provide data-driven recommendations and insights for cross-functional projects to executive leadership.

Reveal hidden business opportunities, quantify risks, and optimally deploy company resources to grow profitably.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Degree in a quantitative field, i.e. Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or other related field.

2-4 years of work experience in a data science related field.

Experience to work with data sets within one or more focus areas: Sales & Marketing,

Operations/Supply Chain, Telematics or Aftermarket Parts.

Work experience in the Automotive Industry a plus.

2+ years of working experience in either Python or R, able to query data using SQL.

Experience working with cloud-based computing platforms like AWS.

Proficient in visualization tools like Power Bl or Tableau.

Experience in data mining, advanced data manipulation, machine learning and statistical analysis.

Ability to explore data sets and identify the data transformation and data quality needs for targeted applications.

Curiosity, enthusiasm, positive attitude, a passion to build, and a willingness to seek and learn new concepts.

An iterative approach to developing data science solutions through continuous improvement.

Proven Project Management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects in a high-pressured, tight-deadline environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter.

Able to solve problems with minimal supervision.

Team Player.

Willing to take initiative.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Exhibits attention to detail and is a champion for accuracy.

High level of Integrity.

Adaptability.

Developing Standards.

Process Improvement.

Learn more/Apply for this position