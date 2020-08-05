ENVIRONMENT:
A global Data Integration Specialist requires a highly analytical Data Scientist to utilise your machine learning and statistical expertise to help aid initiatives that add value to the customer and drive profitable growth. You must possess a Degree in Statistics/Economics/Maths or other related quantitative field, at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role, working experience with Python/R, SQL queries, Power BI/Tableau & experience working with data sets. You will work from their Durbanville office for the first 12-18 months and then you need to be open to relocation to the USA.
DUTIES:
- Collect, structure, and analyse a broad range of both internal and external data relevant to the business such as economic, industry, product, customer, supplier, and competitor.
- Explore and visualize data to understand the features that have relevance or are meaningful to the business.
- Apply business-relevant statistical, machine learning, or deep learning approaches to solve business challenges
- Design, implement, and validate data systems and solutions.
- Provide data-driven recommendations and insights for cross-functional projects to executive leadership.
- Reveal hidden business opportunities, quantify risks, and optimally deploy company resources to grow profitably.
REQUIREMENTS:
- A Degree in a quantitative field, i.e. Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or other related field.
- 2-4 years of work experience in a data science related field.
- Experience to work with data sets within one or more focus areas: Sales & Marketing,
- Operations/Supply Chain, Telematics or Aftermarket Parts.
- Work experience in the Automotive Industry a plus.
- 2+ years of working experience in either Python or R, able to query data using SQL.
- Experience working with cloud-based computing platforms like AWS.
- Proficient in visualization tools like Power Bl or Tableau.
- Experience in data mining, advanced data manipulation, machine learning and statistical analysis.
- Ability to explore data sets and identify the data transformation and data quality needs for targeted applications.
- Curiosity, enthusiasm, positive attitude, a passion to build, and a willingness to seek and learn new concepts.
- An iterative approach to developing data science solutions through continuous improvement.
- Proven Project Management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects in a high-pressured, tight-deadline environment.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Self-starter.
- Able to solve problems with minimal supervision.
- Team Player.
- Willing to take initiative.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Exhibits attention to detail and is a champion for accuracy.
- High level of Integrity.
- Adaptability.
- Developing Standards.
- Process Improvement.