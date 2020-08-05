Data Warehouse Solution Architect
Aug 5, 2020
Qualifications
- Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience:
|
- 7-10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry
- 5 + yrs. Working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles
- 5 + yrs. Working experience with different ETL integration technologies (SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, etc.)
- 5 + yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
- 2 – 3 yrs. Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related