Data Warehouse Solution Architect

Aug 5, 2020

Qualifications

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

  • 7-10 yrs. Working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 + yrs. Working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles
  • 5 + yrs. Working experience with different ETL integration technologies (SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, etc.)
  • 5 + yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
  • 2 – 3 yrs. Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Learn more/Apply for this position