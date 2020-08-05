Datacentrix wins AFGRI managed services deal

Datacentrix has won a three-year managed services contract with AFGRI Agri Services (AFGRI), with the aim of assisting the agricultural services company with driving its digital transformation strategy.

The new project will incorporate the migration of AFGRI’s traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution as well as its hosted e-mail system to a cloud-based platform, says Rudie Raath, chief digital officer at Datacentrix.

“In addition, it will see us assisting AFGRI with the provision of remote worker applications – from desktop support to distributed call centre software – enabling a secure, truly remote office setup,” he adds.

The full contract encompasses the outsource of several service ‘towers’ by AFGRI to Datacentrix, including application support; data protection, continuity and recovery; desktop support; hosting services; monitoring services; network services; server support services; and service desk support.

“Datacentrix’ ability to establish trust, and position ourselves as a real strategic partner to AFGRI, played a critical role in the company’s appointment as an outsourcing partner,” explains Josua Taljaard, commercial business unit manager at Datacentrix. “In our ongoing partnership with AFGRI, which spans close to 20 years, Datacentrix has proven its role as a trusted advisor time and again, by being flexible and agile and willing to walk the extra mile.

“We have already kicked off the due diligence process and are busy with transitioning their environment onto the Datacentrix Managed Service capability,” he adds.