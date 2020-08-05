Liquid Telecom rebrands to Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid Telecom has announced a strategic re-positioning as Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Liquid Telecom South Africa, part of the pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, has been on a journey to adapt its operating model since 2018.

The company has built a leading African network and provides the open access network allows 5G to be made available throughout the country.

In 2020, the company acquired the Samrand data centre and demonstrated its ability to quickly adapt as Covid-19 required innovation in work from home capabilities.

As t has transition its business over the last two years, the company has added new products and solutions in addition to its connectivity offering.

As such, it sees a need to develop people and improve organisational maturity that will enable it to operate in an intelligent technology business.

To ensure operational efficiency and improved service delivery to customers, Liquid Telecom has developed a new operating model to address its technological and structural needs for growth.