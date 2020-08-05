Live online coaching helps adult learners

The government remains deeply invested in the encouragement of ongoing adult education programmes in the workplace, with the aim of continuing to open doorways for people who were previously disadvantaged during their schooling.

And, while education has been hard hit during recent times, a new offering from adult training solutions facilitator, Triple E Training, will allow those employees who need foundational training to get their learning back on track, while taking note of current safety and social distancing requirements.

This is according to Marinda Clack, executive marketer at Triple E Training, who explains: “The ongoing education of adult learners in the workplace is important to allow for their participation in both social and economic development.

“With current constraints on face-to-face training sessions (for example limiting student numbers) expected to continue, businesses are looking to alternative options like online training, in order to continue this upliftment. However, there are several drawbacks to going the online training route.

“Online sessions mostly comprise of pre-recorded training via video or audio clips delivered via a PC or laptop. This type of training is designed for one student in attendance, without a facilitator, and its success is largely dependent on the learner’s own understanding, focus and attention.

“In order to foster the same type of one-on-one interaction and guidance between learner and facilitator that face-to-face education and training offers, but also to allow for remote learning from a safety perspective, Triple E Training has introduced a ‘live coaching’ offering to bridge this gap. Live coaching will enable employees who need foundational training to get their learning back on track using only a smartphone equipped with WhatsApp or Google Hangouts.

“Our live coaching service not only makes use of platforms most people are familiar and comfortable with, it also includes a real-time, personalised coaching session with a dedicated facilitator, where questions and assistance can be dealt with immediately.

“The live coaching offering from our accredited Triple E Training facilitators is suitable for adult learners across all industries,” Clack continues. “These courses span all basic education and training (BET) levels up to national qualifying framework (NQF) Level 4, which is the equivalent of a school grade 12 (matric) level.

“In comparison to online learning’s mostly ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, live coaching is customised to the needs and proficiency of every learner. And while online training requires a particular educational level and language proficiency level for success, the face-to-face nature of live coaching – using technology – enables the facilitator to assess the learner’s proficiency, and train at the correct level for each learner.”

Other differences between online training compared to live coaching are as follows:

* With online training, any assistance needed is often addressed via automated responses. With live coaching, questions and assistance are live and interactive, and questions are addressed immediately.

* Online training is accessed through a laptop or desktop computer, while the live coaching only requires a smartphone with WhatsApp or Google Hangouts.

* During online training, questions and answers are normally marked after training has been concluded, while the coaching incorporates live marking and assessments.

* Online training is designed for one person at a time, with no facilitator, while live coaching can incorporate between one and three learners, with a dedicated facilitator present at all times.

* The perception and reception of online training by the learner is an unknown quantity, while with live coaching, the facilitator can immediately see the learner’s participation, and receive their feedback. This response from the learner can then be adapted as necessary.

* Discussions about topics and lessons are limited – or don’t take place at all – with online learning, whereas with live coaching, 100% facilitation ensures communication and discussions between the learners and the facilitator.

* With online learning, it is difficult to verify the authenticity of a learner’s work, while with live coaching, this is never in doubt, because all work takes place during the live session.

“Triple E Training offers live coaching in the following subjects: foundational learning competence (FLC), learnerships, English (communication), maths (numeracy), personal finance, Covid-19 coping information, life orientation (LO) and technology,” says Clack.

“Our live coaching sessions last for 40 minutes per lesson, and the use of this chosen technology allows both facilitators and adult learners to choose their times and places for the coaching, offering total flexibility. As the economy opens up once more in incremental stages, we are here to assist companies to continue empowering their designated employees along the part of life-long learning in order to create a win-win situation for both employer and employee,” she concludes.