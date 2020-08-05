Senior Analyst

The main responsibilities of a Senior Analyst (micro) is to ensure to maintain accurate records of test results in the laboratory. Position also responsible for ensuring that calibrations are done as per schedule as well as to conduct metrology checks. Generate reports and give daily reporting to Lab Coordinator and production wrt results. Running Micro Lab as efficient as possible.Minimum Requirements• Nat Dipl or BSc in Food Technology or Microbiology

• At least 3 years’ practical experience in a chemical and or micro laboratory

• Computer literate – spread sheets and word processing

• Flexibility to work shifts, overtime, weekends and public holidays

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Sound knowledge of Good Laboratory Practices (including ethical and disciplined behaviour, safety, etc.)

• Sound knowledge of standard microbiological test procedures.

• Able to work under pressure.

• Able to carry out tasks accurately within reasonable time constraints.

• Be able to think and operate independently and make decisions.

• Able to supervise one or more individuals.

• Must have abilities to stand in for the Lab Coordinator when so required.

• Attention to detail.

• Willing to learn.

• Willing to work shifts, long hours, weekends, public holidays and overtime.Duties and Responsibilities• Conducting accurate microbiologist tests on samples, according to working instructions

• Setting up, calibrating, maintaining and cleaning of laboratory equipment.

• Recording test results accurately.

• Analysing results to ensure consistence to specifications.

• Issue lab reports – use graphs, charts and written comments on results.

• Ensuring that all lab methodologies or processes are well controlled and documented.

• Conduct experiments on samples, evaluate outcomes and make suggestions.

• Assist in investigations into problems both in the laboratory and on the production floor as part of an investigation team.

• Support production to ensure customers satisfaction.

• Work according to and promote FSSC 22 000, HACCP, GMP, GLP, and NOSA standards

• Take swabs in factory for hygiene purposes.

• Pathogen monitoring in factory and following up on positive pathogen results.

• Ensure that micro procedures are carried out in an aseptic manner, including Lactalis Procedures.

• Coliforms, E.coli, EB, Yeast and Mould, TPC, Spores.

• Complete retests according to retest procedure.

• Preparation of all media and sterile equipment required for micro tests before 12:00 every day.

• Correct the pH of the distilled water before use in the preparation of culture media.

• Result capturing of final product results on QMS and spread sheet.

• Maintain sufficient but not excess stock of laboratory consumables.

• Preparation and taking of surface swabs for micro testing.

• Operating of clean trace luminometer to verify cleaning practices.

• GMP and food safety audits.

• Responsible for daily hygiene and pathogen program sampling.

• Work according to and promote Food safety and Continues Improvement.

