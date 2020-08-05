Vox launches Kaspersky Total Security

Vox has announced the launch of Kaspersky Total Security, a cost-effective solution that blocks viruses, secures your passwords, and helps manage internet access for children, providing the ultimate level of protection for families in the digital age.

“Kaspersky Total Security provides a premium level of protection to maintain privacy of families online, as well as corporate networks and data, while employees are working from home,” says Ryan McGee, head of security solutions at Vox. “There are several cost-effective monthly packages on offer, including ones that are designed to protect multiple users or devices, regardless of whether they are using a Windows PC, a Mac, or a mobile.”

While the lockdown has been reduced to Level 3, social distancing guidelines mean that companies still can’t have all their employees back at work, and are having to juggle between either creating rosters so employees can take turns coming into the office, or by letting employees continue to work from home.

These changes have been a boon for cyber criminals too, who have been targeting remote workers. While some companies have their own IT department to maintain the security of their data and networks, the situation isn’t the same when employees are working from home. While their work laptop might be secure, what about all their other devices, all of which are connected to the same home network?

“Kaspersky Total Security is simple to set up and use, and goes about its tasks while having a minimal impact on your device’s performance. Its features include an award-winning anti-virus to block viruses, malware and ransomware; privacy protection, to stop phishing attacks or webcam hijacks; a smart VPN, which is automatically activated when you connect to unsafe/public WiFi; and an encrypted web browser to protect your online transactions on PC or Mac,” says McGee.

Other handy features include a password manager to keep track of all your logins and synchronise them across your devices; file protection to backup your valuable data locally and online; and advanced parental controls that help block certain content across children’s devices, and even includes a GPS tracker.