ABM rebrand to reinvent Digital Inc in Australia

ABM Systems is rebranding as Decision Inc Australia from 1 August 2020 transforming into a fully-fledged digital technology platform business.

By fully embracing the Decision Inc organisation, it can leverage the global expertise of the group which has been a majority shareholder of the company since 2017.

“For more than two decades, ABM has focused on client-centric information management consultancy to solve business problems for clients across Australia. Leveraging Decision Inc global capabilities enables us to deliver even more expertise in implementing the transformational technologies that are underpinning rapid change for leading enterprises.

“Being able to access Decision Inc. industry and technology IP from around the world ensures we can combine the best of local expertise with global best practice,” says Greg Clarke, CEO of Decision Inc. Australia.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on business confidence. For some enterprises it has resulted in a slow down while others have been able to identify opportunities for growth.

However, even during this challenging time, ABM has been able to continue to drive innovation clients, from better FP&A for government, to analytics leadership for an insurance industry CEO and his executive team, to data governance for a power company, data modelling for a retailer, and RPA for a miner.

“Decision Inc Australia will now benefit from a knowledge network that is already integrated across the UK and South African offices of the group,” says Nicholas Bell, Group CEO of Decision Inc. “Staff have more opportunities to grow and reskill themselves for a digitally focused future. Our clients in Australia can now access an expanded service offering bringing significant disruption to a competitive market.”