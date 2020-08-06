All the winners from Veeam’s partner awards …

Veeam Software has announced the winners of the 2020 Veeam Partner Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate the commitment and success of eight Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers but who have accelerated their business by delivering first-class support, expert knowledge and ensure users better meet data protection needs.

Lisa Strydom, manager for channels for Africa at Veeam, says: “Veeam is accelerating its Act II, our evolution into Hybrid Cloud, but our profitable growth and continued success are in part a result of our partners and our 100 per cent channel model. We are excited to celebrate the success of our partners from the past year and recognise their work and talent in South Africa. I congratulate the 2020 Veeam Partner Award winners as they exemplify our ‘Partner to Win’ mentality that is helping businesses achieve rapid digital transformation.”

The following Veeam partners were recognised at the Veeam Partner Summit in South Africa:

* Best Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Reseller Partner of the Year: First Technology

* Fastest Growth of the Year: Business Connexion

* Most Significant Project of the Year: Sithabile

* Best SMB Partner of the Year: First Technology Western Cape

* Best Subscription Reselling Partner of the Year: Datacentrix

* Aggregator of the Year: First Distribution

* Distributor of the Year: First Distribution.

Silicon Sky was recognised as the Best VCSP Partner of the Year.

Strydom adds: “With the launch of Veeam Availability Suite v10 earlier this year, we are confident that we have the simplest, most flexible and reliable solution for Hybrid Cloud environments. Our priority is to deliver new data management capabilities for our partners that are innovative, best-in-class, align with the needs of businesses of all sizes, and ensure that our partners can help customers do more with their data, while providing new revenue opportunities across any cloud or platform.

“We are excited to honour our partners in South Africa with our highest achievement awards and thank them for their loyalty and contributions as Veeam continues to dominate Cloud Data Management.”