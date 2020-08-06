Analyst

Job Advert Summary

The main responsibilities of an Analyst is to ensure that all samples are received and analysed according to sampling schedules in the laboratory. Generate reports and give daily reporting to Lab Coordinator and production wrt results.Minimum Requirements• A Food Technology/Dairy qualification

• At least 2 years’ practical experience in a chemical and or micro laboratory

• Computer literate.

• Attention to detail.

• Willing to learn.

• Willing to work shifts, long hours, weekends, public holidays and overtime.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Willing to perform Ad hoc tasks.Duties and Responsibilities• Take hand swabs in production to verify hygiene.

• Conducting accurate analytical tests on samples, according to working instructions.

• Setting up, calibrating, maintaining and cleaning of laboratory equipment.

• Recording test results accurately.

• Analysing results to ensure consistency to specifications.

• Do reference testing for NIR and IR equipment in Lab.

• Work according to and promote Food safety, Continues Improvement and NOSA standards.

